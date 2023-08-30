NNIT A/S: NNIT updates its financial reporting structure

After the completion of the transformative divestment of the Group's infrastructure business, NNIT has changed its financial reporting format to reflect its new regional organization and to ensure consistency with internal management reporting.

Following the implementation of the new organization on May 2, 2023, NNIT consists of four regions:

Region Denmark (excluding life sciences)

Region Europe (including life sciences in Denmark)

Region US

Region Asia

The new regional structure has been introduced to increase customer proximity and enhance global coordination across regions. From a financial perspective, the four regional P&Ls will include allocated corporate cost such as legal, human resources, finance and global delivery centers. A consolidation of the four regional P&Ls will constitute NNIT's group P&L and be supplemented by management commentary to provide increased transparency in respect of financial and business performance for each region.

The new financial reporting structure has been implemented and will take effect with the release of the interim report for the first six months of 2023 on August 31, 2023. Financial figures have been restated to reflect the new reporting structure back to the first quarter of 2022 (factsheet attached).

Overview - restated Group and regional financial figures

NNIT, DKKm Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Revenue 356 368 380 396 413 Production cost 260 274 252 294 295 Gross profit 96 94 129 102 118 Gross margin 26.9% 25.6% 33.8% 25.6% 28.5% Regional cost 48 45 52 45 39 Regional operating profit 48 49 76 56 78 Regional operating profit margin 13.5% 13.3% 20.0% 14.2% 19.0% Corporate cost 64 67 73 32 58 Group operating profit before special items -16 -18 3 24 20 Group operating profit margin before special items -4.5% -4.8% 0.8% 6.1% 4.9% Special items 47 57 51 123 14 Group operating profit incl. special items -63 -75 -48 -99 6

Region Denmark, DKKm Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Revenue 141 136 133 154 164 Production cost 95 97 78 99 109 Gross profit 46 39 55 55 55 Gross margin 32.9% 28.9% 41.4% 35.5% 33.5% Regional cost 14 13 19 11 11 Regional operating profit 33 26 36 43 44 Regional operating profit margin 23.1% 19.2% 27.2% 28.2% 26.9% Corporate cost 24 25 28 12 22 Group operating profit before special items 8 1 9 31 22 Group operating profit margin before special items 6.0% 0.8% 6.5% 20.2% 13.5%

Region Europe, DKKm Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Revenue 112 119 122 115 112 Production cost 83 90 88 103 83 Gross profit 28 29 34 12 29 Gross margin 25.2% 24.4% 27.7% 10.7% 26.0% Regional cost 17 14 15 17 12 Regional operating profit 11 15 19 -5 17 Regional operating profit margin 10.0% 12.3% 15.6% -3.9% 15.1% Corporate cost 20 21 23 10 17 Group operating profit before special items -9 -6 -4 -15 -1 Group operating profit margin before special items -8.0% -5.2% -3.1% -12.7% -0.5%

Region US, DKKm Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Revenue 71 76 82 83 99 Production cost 51 56 53 54 67 Gross profit 20 20 29 29 32 Gross margin 28.0% 26.7% 35.3% 35.2% 32.6% Regional cost 14 15 16 13 14 Regional operating profit 6 5 12 17 19 Regional operating profit margin 8.1% 7.0% 15.2% 20.0% 18.9% Corporate cost 13 14 15 7 13 Group operating profit before special items -8 -9 -3 10 6 Group operating profit margin before special items -10.8% -11.2% -3.4% 11.9% 6.1%

Region Asia, DKKm Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 Q4 22 Q1 23 Revenue 32 37 44 44 38 Production cost 31 32 33 38 36 Gross profit 1 5 11 5 2 Gross margin 4.5% 14.6% 25.0% 12.0% 4.1% Regional cost 3 3 2 4 3 Regional operating profit -1 3 9 1 -1 Regional operating profit margin -4.0% 7.6% 19.7% 2.3% -3.3% Corporate cost 7 7 8 3 6 Group operating profit before special items -8 -4 1 -2 -7 Group operating profit margin before special items -24.7% -11.2% 2.1% -5.4% -19.2%

Contact for further information

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

