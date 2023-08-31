Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Unaudited Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and the Group for the First Half of 2023

Referring to the unaudited data, over the first six months of 2023, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 40.191 mln. Euros, that is by 12.5 per cents more compared to the first six months of the year 2022. The turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB over the first six months of 2022 was 35.736 mln. Euros.



In the first half of 2023, Panevezio statybos trestas AB incurred the net loss in the amount of 0.919 mln. Euros. Over the first half of 2022, the net loss of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 1.837 mln. Euros.



The consolidated revenue of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group amounted to 59.690 mln. Euros, which increased by 8.2 per cents compared to that for the first half of 2022 when the revenue of the Group had been 55.150 mln. Euros. Over the accounting period of the first half of 2023 the Group was on the net profit in the amount of 4.228 mln. Euros. In the first half of 2022, the Group incurred the net loss in the amount of 0.466 mln. Euros.



A winding-up of the subsidiary company of PST investicijos UAB had a significant impact on the results of the Group - there were 3.7 million Euros of revenue received from financial activities. The revenue was generated by eliminating the accumulated currency reserve from the balance sheet of the Group.



EBITDA of the Panevezio statybos trestas AB for the six months of 2023 was negative - 1.033 mln. Euros whereas for the first half of the year 2022 the negative EBITDA amounted to 1.853 mln. Euros. EBITDA of the Group for the six months of 2023 was 2.047 mln. Euros compared to 0.389 mln. Euros for six months of 2022.

