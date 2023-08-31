Ackermans & van Haaren realised a net profit of 170.7 million euros over the first half of 2023 and is well on track to deliver another strong set of results for the whole year of 2023

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

"The diversification of our portfolio has once again proven its relevance in an environment which remains challenging, with a result of our core segments very close to our strong H1 2022 results.

Our banks reported a strong performance on the back of continued increases in assets entrusted by our customers and the positive effects of the improved interest environment, compensating somewhat the negative effects of the more challenging market context on other participations. Our focus on installation of offshore wind farms and investments in offshore wind capacity through DEME and Green Offshore, have also contributed to our group's overall resilience in a period of high energy prices.

We are proud of our selection as one of the 20 companies forming the new BEL ESG Index, launched by Euronext in January. It constitutes a recognition of our group's efforts to position itself as 'partners for sustainable growth' with respect for people and for the environment. The sale of our 50% participation in Telemond in February, following a successful collaboration of more than 30 years with the German family Maas, is another example of AvH's strategy to support family businesses as a long-term partner.

The recently announced investments in IQIP and Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) also fit with our ambition to be 'part of the solution' in these turbulent markets and to put the ~520 million euros cash of the recent divestments to work in market leaders with sustainable business models. IQIP is a specialist in foundation techniques for offshore wind turbines and as such contributes to the energy transition. CFS for its part plays a significant role, as one of the world's important producers of vanillin and shelf-life solutions, in addressing the global challenge of feeding more than 8 billion people in a cost-efficient way whilst minimising food wastage. We look forward to building out these companies, together with our current portfolio companies, successfully over the longer term with their family shareholders and management teams."