Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869057 | ISIN: BE0003764785 | Ticker-Symbol: B3K
Tradegate
31.08.23
09:13 Uhr
152,20 Euro
-4,30
-2,75 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,10147,3011:50
147,10147,3011:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2023 | 07:06
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ackermans & van Haaren realised a net profit of 170.7 million euros over the first half of 2023 and is well on track to deliver another strong set of results for the whole year of 2023

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,


  • In spite of a more challenging economic environment, the contribution of the core segments of 149.6 million euros is down only 4% from H1 2022.
  • Delen Private Bank and Bank Van Breda have further reinforced their leading market position and posted stellar performances.
  • As expected, capital gains contributed less than in the record year 2022. The capital gain on the exit of Telemond in H1 2023 illustrates the potential of AvH's diversified portfolio.
  • AvH's net financial position grew further to 511 million euros at June 30, 2023.


"The diversification of our portfolio has once again proven its relevance in an environment which remains challenging, with a result of our core segments very close to our strong H1 2022 results.

Our banks reported a strong performance on the back of continued increases in assets entrusted by our customers and the positive effects of the improved interest environment, compensating somewhat the negative effects of the more challenging market context on other participations. Our focus on installation of offshore wind farms and investments in offshore wind capacity through DEME and Green Offshore, have also contributed to our group's overall resilience in a period of high energy prices.

We are proud of our selection as one of the 20 companies forming the new BEL ESG Index, launched by Euronext in January. It constitutes a recognition of our group's efforts to position itself as 'partners for sustainable growth' with respect for people and for the environment. The sale of our 50% participation in Telemond in February, following a successful collaboration of more than 30 years with the German family Maas, is another example of AvH's strategy to support family businesses as a long-term partner.

The recently announced investments in IQIP and Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) also fit with our ambition to be 'part of the solution' in these turbulent markets and to put the ~520 million euros cash of the recent divestments to work in market leaders with sustainable business models. IQIP is a specialist in foundation techniques for offshore wind turbines and as such contributes to the energy transition. CFS for its part plays a significant role, as one of the world's important producers of vanillin and shelf-life solutions, in addressing the global challenge of feeding more than 8 billion people in a cost-efficient way whilst minimising food wastage. We look forward to building out these companies, together with our current portfolio companies, successfully over the longer term with their family shareholders and management teams."

John-Eric Bertrand (co-CEO) and Piet Dejonghe (co-CEO)


You can read our press release via the link below.


Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.