Burning Rock Biotech Limited: Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR and LSE: BNR, the "Company" or "Burning Rock"), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.



Recent Business Updates

Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Presented study results on extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer at the ASCO in June 2023. "A Multicenter Phase I/II trial of Induction Chemotherapy Followed by Camrelizumab, Apatinib plus Chemotherapy as First-line Treatment for Extensive-stage Small-cell Lung Cancer" and "DNA methylation patterns between tissue and blood samples in ovarian cancers". Precision oncology diagnostics product supports advancement in late-stage breast cancer treatment, with results published in the New England Journal of Medicine in June 2023. The study, CAPItello-291, sponsored by our pharma client AstraZeneca, is a phase 3 trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of Capivasertib-fulvestrant therapy in advanced breast cancer patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) cancer whose disease had progressed during or after aromatase inhibitor therapy. The study demonstrated that Capivasertib-fulvestrant combination therapy resulted in significantly longer progression-free survival than treatment with fulvestrant alone. Results of the study "Pharmaco-proteogenomic characterization of liver cancer organoids for precision oncology" were published at the Science Translational Medicine in August 2023. Through integrative analyses of LICOB pharmaco-proteogenomics data, we identified the molecular features associated with drug responses and predicted potential drug combinations for personalized patient treatment. The synergistic inhibition effect of mTOR inhibitor temsirolimus and the multitargeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib was validated in organoids and patient-derived xenografts models.



Pharma Services New companion diagnostics (CDx) development for breast and prostatic cancer announced with AstraZeneca in China. Total value of new contracts for the provision of pharma services entered into during the second quarter of 2023 amounted to RMB88 million, representing a 60% year-over-year increase.





Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB146.3 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 11.8% increase from RMB130.8 million for the same period in 2022.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB66.2 million (US$9.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 15.7% decrease from RMB78.6 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a drop in the number of tests, as the Company continued to focus on its in-hospital business.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB53.8 million (US$7.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 57.5% increase from RMB34.2 million for the same period in 2022, driven by an increase in sales volume.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB26.2 million (US$3.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 44.9% increase from RMB18.1 million for the same period in 2022, primarily attributable to a further increased testing volume performed and higher average contract value from existing and new customers.



Cost of revenues was RMB45.8 million (US$6.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 5.0% decrease from RMB48.2 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in cost of central laboratory business, which was in line with the decrease in revenue generated from this business.

Gross profit was RMB100.4 million (US$13.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 21.6% increase from RMB82.6 million for the same period in 2022. Gross margin was 68.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 63.1% for the same period in 2022. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 78.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 73.3% during the same period in 2022, and such increase was primarily due to a decrease in inventory write down and royalty fee; gross margin of in-hospital business was 62.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 58.6% during the same period in 2022, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in sales volume to high margin hospitals; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 58.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 27.8% during the same period of 2022, and such increase was primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB109.4 million (US$15.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 20.3% increase from RMB90.9 million for the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 69.5% for the same period in 2022.

Operating expenses were RMB236.1 million (US$32.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 32.2% decrease from RMB348.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction aimed at improving the Company's operating efficiency.

Research and development expenses were RMB95.8 million (US$13.2 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 4.0% increase from RMB92.1 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) an increase in research and development project cost due to the temporary disruption of R&D activities during Covid lock-down in 2022, and partially offset by (ii) a decrease in research and development personnel's staff cost.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB70.8 million (US$9.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 32.9% decrease from RMB105.6 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of our sales department and improved operating efficiency, and (ii) a decrease in marketing and conference fee.

General and administrative expenses were RMB69.5 million (US$9.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, representing a 53.7% decrease from RMB150.3 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to (i) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; (ii) a decrease in general and administrative personnel's staff cost, and (iii) a decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts resulting from accelerated settlement with customers with longer accounts receivable.



Net loss was RMB131.2 million (US$18.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to RMB262.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB733.3 million (US$101.1 million) as of June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data

For the three months ended June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Central Laboratory Channel: Number of patients tested 8,060 7,989 6,419 6,139 6,585 Number of ordering physicians(1) 767 897 797 792 725 Number of ordering hospitals(2) 264 257 238 241 225

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

As of June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 In-hospital Channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 25 22 28 29 30 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 43 47 49 49 50 Total number of partner hospitals 68 69 77 78 80

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.



(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.





Selected Financial Data

For the three months ended Revenues



June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 78,597 89,992 71,970 61,804 66,239 In-hospital channel 34,177 49,636 42,526 51,561 53,835 Pharma research and development channel 18,072 15,003 27,741 29,151 26,194 Total revenues 130,846 154,631 142,237 142,516 146,268



For the three months ended Gross profit



June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 57,575 69,991 54,507 48,090 51,876 In-hospital channel 20,012 31,593 26,999 34,409 33,353 Pharma research and development channel 5,015 7,010 19,757 16,273 15,193 Total gross profit

82,602 108,594 101,263 98,772 100,422

For the three months ended Share-based compensation expenses



June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 (RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 441 481 496 353 627 Research and development expenses 11,923 13,978 14,673 13,612 15,301 Selling and marketing expenses 2,158 2,346 2,247 1,606 3,389 General and administrative expenses 62,615 61,041 74,232 62,595 18,502 Total share-based compensation expenses

77,137 77,846 91,648 78,166 37,819





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended June 30,

2022

September 30, 2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues 130,846 154,631 142,237 142,516 146,268 20,172 Cost of revenues (48,244 ) (46,037 ) (40,974 ) (43,744 ) (45,846 ) (6,323 ) Gross profit 82,602 108,594 101,263 98,772 100,422 13,849 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (92,112 ) (109,433 ) (100,827 ) (94,417 ) (95,779 ) (13,209 ) Selling and marketing expenses (105,634 ) (90,275 ) (85,174 ) (64,774 ) (70,842 ) (9,770 ) General and administrative expenses (150,316 ) (143,530 ) (132,705 ) (128,039 ) (69,525 ) (9,588 ) Total operating expenses (348,062 ) (343,238 ) (318,706 ) (287,230 ) (236,146 ) (32,567 ) Loss from operations (265,460 ) (234,644 ) (217,443 ) (188,458 ) (135,724 ) (18,718 ) Interest income 2,685 2,001 2,838 3,144 5,255 725 Interest expenses (29 ) 12 - - - - Other income (expense), net 127 (189 ) (84 ) 599 (118 ) (16 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net 624 1,337 365 (116 ) (210 ) (29 ) Loss before income tax (262,053 ) (231,483 ) (214,324 ) (184,831 ) (130,797 ) (18,038 ) Income tax expenses (84 ) - (1,901 ) (422 ) (445 ) (61 ) Net loss (262,137 ) (231,483 ) (216,225 ) (185,253 ) (131,242 ) (18,099 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (262,137 ) (231,483 ) (216,225 ) (185,253 ) (131,242 ) (18,099 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (262,137 ) (231,483 ) (216,225 ) (185,253 ) (131,242 ) (18,099 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.50 ) (2.23 ) (2.11 ) (1.81 ) (1.28 ) (0.18 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.50 ) (2.23 ) (2.11 ) (1.81 ) (1.28 ) (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 87,532,539 86,585,322 85,051,882 85,065,585 85,151,052 85,151,052 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 29,715 20,646 (5,950 ) (5,659 ) 14,829 2,045 Total comprehensive loss (232,422 ) (210,837 ) (222,175 ) (190,912 ) (116,413 ) (16,054 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (232,422 ) (210,837 ) (222,175 ) (190,912 ) (116,413 ) (16,054 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) For the six months ended June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues 266,370 288,784 39,825 Cost of revenues (96,188 ) (89,590 ) (12,355 ) Gross profit 170,182 199,194 27,470 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (211,608 ) (190,196 ) (26,229 ) Selling and marketing expenses (194,845 ) (135,616 ) (18,702 ) General and administrative expenses (292,049 ) (197,564 ) (27,245 ) Total operating expenses (698,502 ) (523,376 ) (72,176 ) Loss from operations (528,320 ) (324,182 ) (44,706 ) Interest income 4,517 8,399 1,158 Interest expenses 90 - - Other income, net 425 481 67 Foreign exchange loss, net (153 ) (326 ) (45 ) Loss before income tax (523,441 ) (315,628 ) (43,526 ) Income tax expenses (84 ) (867 ) (120 ) Net loss (523,525 ) (316,495 ) (43,646 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (523,525 ) (316,495 ) (43,646 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (523,525 ) (316,495 ) (43,646 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (5.00 ) (3.09 ) (0.43 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (5.00 ) (3.09 ) (0.43 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 87,357,120 85,108,555 85,108,555 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments 26,650 9,170 1,265 Total comprehensive loss (496,875 ) (307,325 ) (42,381 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (496,875 ) (307,325 ) (42,381 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 905,451 732,568 101,026 Restricted cash 19,817 710 98 Accounts receivable, net 109,954 143,322 19,765 Contract assets, net 41,757 58,813 8,111 Inventories, net 130,321 101,625 14,015 Prepayments and other current assets, net 51,462 52,998 7,309 Total current assets 1,258,762 1,090,036 150,324 Non-current assets: Equity method investment 690 505 70 Convertible note receivable 5,105 5,105 704 Property and equipment, net 251,829 191,017 26,342 Operating right-of-use assets 48,205 31,037 4,280 Intangible assets, net 1,986 1,204 166 Other non-current assets 20,890 11,852 1,634 Total non-current assets 328,705 240,720 33,196 TOTAL ASSETS 1,587,467 1,330,756 183,520





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands) As of December 31,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 50,947 24,568 3,388 Deferred revenue 147,633 147,313 20,315 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 173,832 156,526 21,586 Customer deposits 1,803 1,197 165 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 37,236 23,400 3,227 Total current liabilities 411,451 353,004 48,681 Non-current liabilities: Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,551 7,128 983 Other non-current liabilities 4,124 3,016 416 Total non-current liabilities 17,675 10,144 1,399 TOTAL LIABILITIES 429,126 363,148 50,080



Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 117 117 16 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,582,790 4,705,734 648,950 Treasury stock (58,919 ) (65,271 ) (9,001 ) Accumulated deficits (3,199,946 ) (3,516,441 ) (484,938 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,722 ) (156,552 ) (21,590 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,158,341 967,608 133,440 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,587,467 1,330,756 183,520





Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (109,274 ) (79,204 ) (10,923 ) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 30,729 (2,928 ) (404 ) Net cash used in financing activities (69,559 ) (1,003 ) (138 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,279 13,271 1,831 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (121,825 ) (69,864 ) (9,634 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,274,875 803,142 110,758 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,153,050 733,278 101,124

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 RMB

RMB

US$ Net cash used in operating activities (253,634 ) (192,347 ) (26,526 ) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 17,718 (6,987 ) (964 ) Net cash used in financing activities (73,493 ) (1,035 ) (143 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,347 8,379 1,157 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (286,062 ) (191,990 ) (26,476 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,439,112 925,268 127,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,153,050 733,278 101,124



