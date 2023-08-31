Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
WKN: A0M2DF | ISIN: LT0000127508 | Ticker-Symbol: UDW
31.08.23
31.08.2023 | 09:00
Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of "Vilvi Group" for the first six months of 2023

Based on unaudited results of "Vilvi Group" sales revenue over first six months of 2023 amounted to 103.7 million EUR - 8,1% decrease comparing to the same period last year (consolidated sales revenue over first six months of 2022 were 112.8 million EUR).

The Group accounted 4.9 million EUR net profit over first six months of 2023 then the same period of 2022 net profit was 8.3 million EUR.

Please find attached interim consolidated financial statements of Vilkyskiu pienine AB for the six months of 2023 and presentation of results.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102


