TSUN's new microinverter line has an input current of up to 16 A and an efficiency rating of up to 96.7%. It claims that the microinverters are particularly suitable for complex installation environments.Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has released a new line of microinverters with a current input of 16 A and up to 2 kW of output. "The Gen3 Plus MS2000 comes with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth, enabling remote monitoring and management," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The ability to connect with up to four panels simultaneously streamlines installation and reduces the installation ...

