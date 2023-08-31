RelaDyne Acquires Great Lakes Lubricants

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / RelaDyne, the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services has acquired Great Lakes Lubricants, a petroleum products distributor with an emphasis on commercial fleet and industrial manufacturing in the state of Michigan and surrounding region.

For over 60 years, Great Lakes Lubricants has provided high-quality lubricants, additives, and related products specifically geared toward the heavy-duty and industrial sectors. Great Lakes Lubricants' unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with its extensive knowledge of the market, earns Great Lakes Lubricants a stellar reputation for delivering reliable and innovative solutions. Great Lakes Lubricants' dedicated team of professionals has built strong relationships with customers, understanding their unique needs, and providing tailored solutions. As a result, Great Lakes Lubricants has become a go-to partner for businesses seeking top-notch lubricant products and exceptional customer service.

"Great Lakes Lubricants was built on dedication to its customers, employees, and suppliers," said Dr. Jonathan Mulder, President of Great Lakes Lubricants. "When it came time to look for an acquisition partner, it was essential to find the right company to partner with. I wanted the best for our customers, our suppliers, and our employees. In alignment with our values, RelaDyne has shown an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, supply development, and a dedication to the employees. We know this acquisition will open new avenues of growth and provide our customers with an expanded range of solutions. With RelaDyne's strategic customer service and support team, we are confident that we will continue to prioritize our customers' needs while simultaneously attracting new customers. We are very excited about the future that this partnership brings."

"The acquisition of Great Lakes Lubricants presents a tremendous opportunity to further strengthen our market presence and expand our reach in the state of Michigan and North Region," said Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "We are thrilled to welcome the Great Lakes Lubricants team to the RelaDyne family! Great Lakes Lubricants' long-standing reputation in providing high-quality lubricants and related products, coupled with exceptional customer service, aligns with our core values. We are looking forward to the opportunities this acquisition provides as we collaborate to drive innovation and excellence in the lubricant industry."

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. "The acquisition of Great Lakes Lubricants represents our second acquisition in the state of Michigan this year as we continue to invest in high quality businesses with exceptional people in geographies and sectors with sustainable, long-term growth characteristics," said David Schumacher, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer for RelaDyne. "Great Lakes Lubricants provides a tremendous opportunity to expand our collective lubricant product and service offerings within the commercial and industrial sectors. Our combined focus and market leading capabilities in the heavy-duty and commercial fleet segments, along with RelaDyne's Reliability Services focused on the broader industrial economy, are a perfect complement to an already powerful product and service offering. We are excited to partner with the Great Lakes Lubricants team to provide unparalleled resources and technical capabilities to current and future customers in the Great Lakes Region."

About Great Lakes Lubricants

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Great Lakes Lubricants holds three locations throughout the state of Michigan: Grand Rapids, Gaylord, and Detroit. Founded in 1960, Great Lakes Lubricants has increased both its product offerings and geographic coverage of distribution throughout the Michigan region. Great Lakes Lubricants carries a wide variety of heavy-duty and industrial products. With a long history of maintaining integrity in the marketplace and excellent customer service, Great Lakes Lubricants has an excellent reputation and a stable customer base. Great Lakes Lubricants' three locations are strategically positioned and offers effective distribution in the commercial and industrial marketplace. For more information, visit www.greatlakeslubes.com.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 150 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates become a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

