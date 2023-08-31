Swiss researchers conducted a survey among 1,582 single-family house owners located in Switzerland, Germany, and France to know more about their preference for leasing or buying a heat pump. They found that lease payments and lease contracts are crucial factors in decision-making, and that homeowners tend to prefer all-inclusive leasing products with lower monthly payments.Scientists at the University of St.Gallen in Switzerland have investigated the preferences of single-family house owners and their inclination toward leasing or purchasing heat pumps in Switzerland, Germany, and France. They ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...