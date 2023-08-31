The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) says that 248 GW of proposed generation projects, storage installations, transmission developments, and government energy programs have the potential to address many of the risks in its latest market forecast - if they are delivered to schedule.From pv magazine Australia AEMO says "imminent and urgent investment" is required to improve the reliability of Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), with a new report warning of potential supply shortfalls in the national power grid over the next decade. The latest "Electricity Statement of Opportunities" ...

