Syngenta Group today announced that Saswato Das is appointed as Chief Communications Officer, effective 1 September 2023.

Das joined Syngenta Group in November 2020 as Head of Media Relations and has successfully built up a professional external communications function of the then newly established Syngenta Group. He has over twenty-five years of experience in communications, with previous leadership positions at IBM, ABB and SAP, among others. Das will join the extended Syngenta Group leadership team and report to the CEO.

Das will replace Christoph Sieder who is stepping down from the position after three years to pursue other opportunities.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta Group, said: "Communications is a key function for Syngenta Group and our businesses. I am extremely pleased that, with Saswato, we have found the successor internally. With his deep knowledge of the company, extensive experience and strong international track record, we are convinced that he will continue to build on and further accelerate the progress we have made. I would like to express my gratitude to Chris for his dedicated leadership and outstanding contributions to Syngenta Group over the last three years. He has been instrumental in building a strong team and communications platform that has helped us to connect with our stakeholders around the globe more effectively. We wish him all the best for his future."

