Korea Blockchain Week 2023, Asia's Most Impactful Blockchain Conference, Presents Web3's Leading Voices It brings together the most sought-after builders, enterprises, thought leaders, and innovators to spark crucial conversations that shape the future of the industry Seoul, South Korea | August 30, 2023 FactBlock, a Web3 ecosystem accelerator and the organizer of KBW2023 along with the co-host Hashed, a prominent Web3 venture fund based in South Korea, are delighted to announce that delegates attending the 6th Edition of the Korea Blockchain Week will get to witness the most influential people in the industry sharing their learnings and insights on every aspect of crypto, Web3 infrastructure and beyond. It's where the change makers shape the narratives and set the agenda for the future. This year's impressive speaker lineup features more than 200 thought leaders and builders including Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, Wemade CEO Henry Chang, Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes, Hashed CEO Simon Kim, BitGo Co-founder and CEO Mike Belshe, Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Line Next's Business Director Woosuk Kim, and SkyBridge Capital's Founder and Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci. Seonik Jeon, CEO of FactBlock, said, "Established in 2018 to rectify information imbalances in blockchain and cryptocurrency, KBW now enters its sixth year. Evolving annually, we provide global crypto communities with insightful knowledge, networking, and entertainment. This year, in addition to featuring renowned speakers and diverse sessions to share insights at the Impact conference, we are launching a Web 3-based art and music festival. We anticipate all KBW 2023 participants will relish an immersive week-long engagement with shared knowledge, art, music, and culture in Korea." Attendees will also have more opportunities than ever before for networking, collaboration, and discussion. As Asia's most impactful blockchain event, the week-long conference will be a platform where blockchain builders from all over the world discover the future of Web3, and explore its impact on various industries and cultures. The conference will take place from September 4 to September 10, with the main event, KBW: Impact, running from September 5 to 6 at The Shilla Seoul. Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed, stated "KBW is establishing itself as a B2B platform that goes beyond mere conferences and events, generating practical multinational business collaboration opportunities. In this event, we can anticipate not only the participation of exceptional speakers as mentioned above but also the excitement of more than 150 diverse side events scheduled to take place." With the rising technology, institutional fever, and mass adoption in focus, the organizers aim to make KBW2023 an idea lab rather than an echo chamber. It's where builders, investors, legacy finance executives, policymakers, and crypto-curious newcomers flock to exchange ideas, collaborate, and find solutions to some of the thorniest challenges facing the industry. The biggest highlight of the upcoming conference will be KBW: IMPACT, the main 2-day event that brings together thought leaders and crypto-curious from around the world to spark discussions along the following core themes: -- Fundamentals- Dedicated to answering the fundamental questions of blockchain and crypto. -- Kingdom of Ethereum - Shining light on the future of Ethereum infrastructure and community. -- Oil the Wheels - Addressing subjects that make blockchain ecosystem and developers' growth. -- Way to Billions - Analyzing the key challenges and contributors to mass adoption. -- What's on Chain - Showcasing and harnessing the power of on-chain data for research, analysis, DeFi, risk management, and more. -- Regional Taste - A look at how the unique strengths of markets like Korea, Japan, India and Southeast Asia are helping them embrace blockchain technology. -- Tech Unleashed - A deep dive into emerging trends and technologies such as zero knowledge, shared sequencing, orderbook DEXes, privacy, interoperability, and more. -- Digital Nation - Dedicated to exploring how blockchain technology will shape the social structures with DAOs, decentralized social graphs, and metaverse. -- Institutional Fever - Dedicated to the B2B side of blockchain, it would serve as a bridge between Web2 enterprises, financial conglomerates, and Web3 projects. -- Code in Law - To help the industry players understand the regulatory landscape. The week-long industry gathering will spotlight three main events, an official afterparty, and almost two hundred side events. Highlights include the two-day keystone conference "Impact" on September 5th and 6th; the two-day immersive digital art experience "The Gateway: Korea" with nft now on September 7th and 8th; and the two-day music festival " Micro Seoul: Seoulbound" as the official closing ceremony of KBW. Rounding off the week, "Beyond Seoul" will take center stage as the official KBW afterparty from September 7th to 10th, celebrating the intersection of technology, culture, and self-expression. With over a hundred registered side events, attendees can expect a week brimming with engagement and insight. About Korea Blockchain Week Korea Blockchain Week is the premier blockchain and cryptocurrency event in Asia, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts worldwide to discuss and explore the latest developments and trends. 