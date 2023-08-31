Diving into A Tech Career: 42 London's Innovative Piscine Selection Process

Application is open until 20th September for anyone over 18 aspiring to be a coder

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landscape of rising university fees and uncertainties about career paths, 42 London is paving the way for a brighter future. As a key member of the esteemed international 42 network, 42 London is revolutionising education by offering innovative, tuition-free learning that prepares students for successful careers in the tech industry.

As part of its commitment to train future-proof coders, 42 London is thrilled to announce the enrolment for its upcoming piscine (swimming pool in French). The online application, open until 20 September, provides aspiring coders with a gamified test that students must pass.

Successful participants will then join the piscine, an intensive 4-week coding experience that starts on 2 October, a unique opportunity to demonstrate their skills and determination through interactive coding challenges.

"During the piscine we learn about programming but also about working with other people, evaluating other people, the kind of core skills that you will need in a technical role. A good combination of hard skills and soft skills." reflects Emily Flynn, who joined the piscine in June.

Those who succeed in the piscine not only gain access to a comprehensive coding course but also embark on a journey of personal growth and technical mastery.

Built on an innovative project-based and peer-to peer learning, the education method employed at 42 coding campuses worldwide involves rigorous evaluation processes. It includes machine exams and peer assessments, helping students develop the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

By creating an environment of collaboration and critical thinking, the education method developed by 42 encourages students to be creative. This pedagogy also immerses students in hands-on challenges, fostering real-world expertise and a competitive edge in the tech-driven job market.

Road to success

Created in France in 2013, the education method employed by 42 is considered as "the 21st century education concept" by Airbnb founder Brian Chesky. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey praises the model, saying: "It is a peer education system and that is how I learned how to program, I was reading other people's code and then working with them. 42 does it all under one roof and that makes it really easy and a lot of fun as well."

Core values of 42 London are diversity and inclusivity. With an impressive 40% female student representation, the UK-based charity is committed to creating an environment where financial constraints never hinder the pursuit of a promising tech career.

Beyond the piscine, the school's comprehensive training programme spans up to three years, with an 18-month common core duration. It includes two internship periods, enabling students to build portfolios and gain real-world experience.

Supported by Ecole 42's remarkable 100% employment rate since 2013, graduates enter the tech industry with practical skills and a strong foundation. They can anticipate average annual earnings of £40,000 in the UK.

Part of the renowned 42 network, which spans 50 campuses across 29 countries, 42 London provides students with a global community focused on innovation and collaboration. Over 37,000 students globally have been trained within this network since its launch in 2013 by French tech and telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel at Ecole 42, in Paris.

Applications for the next piscine are now being accepted until September 20. Candidates are invited to showcase their coding skills through engaging qualifier games. https://42london.com

