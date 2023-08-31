Alpha Lithium has just announced an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the company's Tolillar Salar. And Century Lithium reported test results at Saltworks Technologies in Richmond, Canada, and additional high purity lithium carbonate production using product solutions from the company's Amargosa Valley lithium extraction plant (pilot plant) in Nevada. Company overview: Century Lithium Corp. - https://centurylithium.com/ ISIN: CA2327492005 , WKN: A3D6HZ , FRA: C1Z.F , TSXV: LCE.V More videos about Century Lithium Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/century-lithium-corp/ Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://alphalithium.com ISIN: CA02075X1033 , WKN: A3CUW1 , FRA: 765.F , TSXV: ALLI.V More videos about Alpha Lithium Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/alpha-lithium-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Lithium Development Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV