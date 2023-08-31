Researchers in South Korea have developed a process to enable colored and flexible, thin film modules suitable for vehicle and building-integrated PV applications. It is reportedly a low-cost process that does not significantly impact power conversion efficiency.A group of researchers led by the Korea Institute of Material Science (KIMS) have developed a new optical technique to color flexible thin-film building-integrated and vehicle-integrated solar panels. The proposed technology is reportedly able to exhibit different reflective colors and not significantly reduce solar cell efficiency. "We ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...