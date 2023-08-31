Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
WKN: A3D34Y | ISIN: NO0012785098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0AI1
Frankfurt
31.08.23
08:07 Uhr
0,505 Euro
-0,030
-5,61 %
31.08.2023 | 13:46
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Half-Year 2023 presentation

Please find attached the Half-Year 2023 presentation to be held in the digital meeting today, 31 August 2022, at 13:00 UK time (14:00 CEST / 09:00 EDT).

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MmNkMmVmMTktNTVlNC00NTk0LTljOGMtODVkNzJmZTgxMWRl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%2213406330-ee57-43ad-9fa7-ea6e572899d4%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%22458b2508-72ce-45ca-8967-b3180623e08e%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a

Aberdeen, 31 August 2023

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Half-Year 2023 presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a0c80f3-826a-4664-9c43-dcfafa584a0b)

