West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQB: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Kautz Environmental Consultants Inc (Kautz) to provide services relating to cultural resource impacts at Surge's Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP).

Surge Battery Metals is underway with preparation of an exploration plan of operations and a reclamation plan for the Nevada North Lithium Project. As part of preparations of these plans, compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) is necessary. This legislation requires the project to account for impacts to certain cultural resource properties and assess the project's effects on those properties.

Kautz has been retained to provide a scope of services that include a preliminary review of the project and obtaining the necessary permits, a Class III field investigation and documentation of all cultural resources encountered followed up by a report documenting all archaeological sites identified and evaluating them in accordance with the NHPA.

Kautz has extensive knowledge and experience with large Class III projects in the general vicinity of the proposed NNLP project. In addition, Kautz has a team of professional archaeologists with the knowledge and expertise to complete the scope of work consistent with Surge's plan of operations project completion schedule.

Surge Extends Life Water Media Agreement

On May 4, 2023, the Company announced by news release that it had entered into a Media Services Agreement (the "Agreement) with Life Water Media dated May 1, 2023. The Agreement provided that it could be renewed or extended by the Company and Life Water Media at the end of the initial term. The Company and Life Water Media have agreed in an amendment dated today's date that the Agreement is to be extended for three (3) months for a total of US$200,000 in payment. The extension may be subject to further TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer, and Director commented "Sustainable development is a cornerstone of our values, and we are pleased to have Kautz engaged on this very important work. We look forward to working with Kautz and building relationships with local cultural communities."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns the Nevada North Lithium Project, located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters from drillhole NN2205 in the north to drillhole NN2208 in the south. Widths of the mineralized horizons are not well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment, however, widths are at least 400 meters, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the results of drilling and surface soils sampling, which indicate an extensive area of enrichment beyond the drilling pattern tom date. Drillhole NN2207 intersected the thickest intervals of lithium-rich claystone encountered to date; a total of 120.4 meters (395 feet) averaging 3,943 ppm lithium in four zones. Additionally, drillhole NN2208 had the strongest downhole individual sample of 5,950 ppm lithium between 45 and 50 feet (13.72 and 15.24 meters). The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (news release March 29, 2023)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

President & CEO

Contact Information

Email: info@surgebatterymetals.com

Phone: 778-945-2656

Website: surgebatterymetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for CDN$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179186