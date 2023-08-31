Australian energy tech startup RayGen has officially opened a 4 MW solar array and long-duration energy storage project in the state of Victoria. It describes it as the world's "highest-efficiency PV project" operating at utility scale.From pv magazine Australia RayGen has officially launched its first commercial concentrated PV and thermal storage project, following the successful commissioning of a 4 MW solar plant backed by 2.8 MW/50 MWh of long-duration storage at Carwarp, northwestern Victoria. RayGen said the plant has been "exporting electricity day and night and has been charging our ...

