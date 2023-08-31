BrainTale, a medtech deciphering white matter to enable better brain care, spin-off of the Paris Region Greater Hospitals, presented the benefits of using its biomarkers technology in real-life conditions during the 35th annual meeting of the Eastern NeuroRadiology Society (ENRS), with a poster entitled "Integration of Diffusion Tensor Biomarkers into Clinical Routine" presented by Professor Rajiv Gupta (Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, Medical Director at MGB Enterprise Neuroradiology, Mass General Brigham, Division Chief at Neuroradiology, Massachusetts General Hospital), member of BrainTale's Scientific Advisory Board.

Long underestimated in neuroscience, white matter, which represents 60% to 80% of the human brain, plays a key role in its proper functioning, development, and aging, whether normal or pathological. Accordingly, since its creation in 2018, BrainTale has been developing non-invasive, accessible, effective and clinically validated measurement and prediction tools for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Over the past three decades, diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) technology has demonstrated its ability to detect subtle changes in the microstructure of white matter. Until now, the implementation in daily practice of this technique has not been feasible, given the lack of data reproducibility, data comparison and objective read-out. Quantification and standardization of data is mandatory to enable reliable interpretation and real-life decision-making based on the assessment of white matter integrity.

Professor Rajiv Gupta presented the poster entitled "Integration of Diffusion Tensor biomarkers into clinical routine" on Friday August 25th. Data highlighted the calibration procedure used to reduce variability between MRI scanners and improve the robustness of acquired data, with the potential outcome in the daily practice of physicians. BrainTale's proprietary procedure, complemented by rigorous quality control limits motion artifacts, signal loss and erroneous interpretation paving the way for the use of diffusion markers in clinical routine, unlocking the usage of DTI in the daily clinic. By implementing this calibration and standardization procedure, BrainTale enables calibrated diffusion tensor biomarkers to be readable from multicenter cohorts, in selected brain regions, thus establishing reliable reference data for real-life decision-marking and clinical validation.

"Thanks to the BrainTale technology, we have been able to use quantitative diffusion tensor biomarkers for multiple disease entities such as traumatic brain injuries, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or responses to therapies in development comments Professor Gupta. We have been using BrainTale's technology at the MGH over the past decade. Access to an objective, quantitative, and calibrated measure of white matter opens a new window in neuroimaging."

With the impetus and support of Professor Rajiv Gupta and other leading physicians and reference medical centers, BrainTale's technology is commercially available in Europe and in Research-use only mode in the United States, through selected academic collaborations.

About BrainTale

BrainTale is an innovative medtech company deciphering white matter to enable better brain care with clinically validated prognostic solutions. With non-invasive, sensitive and reliable measurements of white matter microstructure alterations, BrainTale offers a digital biomarkers platform to support clinical decision-making. BrainTale enables the identification of patients at risk, early diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression and the effectiveness of treatments in neurology, in particular for demyelinating diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on more than 15 years of research and development, BrainTale's products are developed to meet the medical needs and expectations of healthcare professionals for the benefit of patients.

Since its inception in 2018, the company has implemented a comprehensive quality management system and is now ISO 13485:2016 certified, with a suite of products available on the European market under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

For more information, please visit www.braintale.eu

