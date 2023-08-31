SYSTRA integrates three Atkins entities in Sweden, Denmark and Norway and strengthens its presence in Scandinavia

- SYSTRA has finalised the acquisition of the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian entities of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin Group, following the agreement reached on 7 July

- With these 770 new employees, SYSTRA becomes a leading Scandinavian player in the field of transport infrastructure engineering and consultancy

PARIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTRA, a global engineering and consultancy group specialising in public transport and mobility solutions, announces today the integration into its scope of consolidation of the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian engineering businesses of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin Group, which specialise in infrastructure design and project management consultancy, as well as its rail verification services in Denmark.

With 770 experts working in 12 offices, including 7 in Sweden, 4 in Denmark and 1 in Norway, these teams have established themselves as key players in the field of infrastructure and consultancy. These acquisitions mark a major step forward for SYSTRA's development in Nordic countries, where the Group already employs 300 staff.

This strategic reinforcement will enable SYSTRA to respond more effectively to the major projects undertaken in these countries and to offer its clients a wider range of services.

Pierre Verzat, CEO of SYSTRA, said: "We are delighted to welcome these new expert teams to SYSTRA. These acquisitions are in line with our growth strategy in Europe and strongly confirm our presence in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, where governments are investing massively in transport infrastructure, particularly railways. Together, we will be able to contribute to major sustainable mobility and resilient infrastructure projects in the region."

The SYSTRA Group has been present in the Nordic countries for over 10 years, and has been involved in numerous projects and emblematic ongoing projects such as: in Denmark, the Copenhagen automatic metro since 2007, the electrification of the entire Danish rail network since 2013, and the automation of the S-STOG suburban trains since 2021; in Sweden, the Ostlänken high-speed line since 2015, the Uppsala tramway since 2021 and the Kolmården since 2023; and in Norway, the Follo-Line high-speed line tunnel since 2018, the Vestfold Nykirke - Barkåker line since 2019 and the Grenland bridge since 2021.

Johannes Erlandsson, Managing Director of Atkins Sweden, said: "We are delighted to be joining SYSTRA. By combining our forces, we will be able to become one of the leaders in the Swedish infrastructure sector and help our clients to complete their projects even more successfully. We are delighted to have found the best alliance to continue our local development."

Eva Rindom, Managing Director of Atkins Denmark, added: "We are already working on major projects in Denmark, and we are delighted to be joining SYSTRA's expert teams, with whom we aim to further strengthen our leading position in the rail sector. SYSTRA's values and ambitions are a perfect match with the skills of our teams, who will be able to benefit from SYSTRA's recognised know-how."

Magnus Eriksson, Managing Director of Atkins Norway, commented: "We look forward to putting our recognised expertise in Project Management and Digitalization to work on projects with SYSTRA in Norway, and more broadly across the Group thanks to its organisation into centres of expertise connected throughout the world. New opportunities are opening up."

