ACWA Power says it will build a 300 MW solar plant in Bangladesh to supply power to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) at a rate of $0.1020/kWh.Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has announced the acquisition of a 300 MW solar project in Bangladesh. The consortium behind the transaction includes local entities Comfit Composite Knit, Viyellatex Spinning, and Midland East Power. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has allocated 900 acres of land for the solar facility in Bagerhat district, near a 1,320 MW coal power plant, which is expected to be operational by 2026. The consortium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...