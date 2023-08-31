Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS advances cataract and corneal refractive surgical care with new workflow innovations

ZEISS to introduce new cataract and corneal refractive workflow enhancements at ESCRS 2023

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology will showcase new ophthalmic innovations within the cataract and corneal refractive workflows at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) annual conference from Sept. 8-12, 2023, in Vienna, Austria. As part of the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem, the following enhancements bolster ZEISS's leadership position in ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical workflow solutions, continuing the company's transformative progress toward more fully integrated, data-driven healthcare:

- ZEISS elevates the Cataract Workflow with the new AT ELANA® 841P trifocal intraocular lens.

- ZEISS Corneal Refractive Workflow to support presbyopia management.

- ZEISS demonstrates hyperopia indication for SMILE pro.

- New ZEISS ATLAS 500 combines corneal topography and dry eye assessment for improved decision making within the cataract and corneal refractive workflows.

- Refreshed ZEISS VISULAS portfolio offers new therapeutic laser enhancements and connectivity across retina, glaucoma, and cataract clinical workflows.

"Our long-proven legacy of innovation continues to meet the ever-evolving needs of healthcare providers and the billions of patients they serve around the world," said Euan S. Thomson, Ph.D., President of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "As we continue to extend our position in digital ophthalmic solutions, ZEISS is proud to unveil our latest workflow innovations that are helping to transform the way surgical care is practiced today. We'll continue to invest in data-driven solutions that enhance clinical decision making and help set new standards of care within the cataract and corneal refractive workflows."

Elevating the ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow with a new trifocal IOL

Within the ZEISS Premium Cataract Workflow, cataract surgeons are now offered new cutting-edge technology to boost both clinical and commercial success. The new trifocal intraocular lens (IOL) AT ELANA® 841P is designed to maximize patient satisfaction by combining leading technologies, including the best of ZEISS trifocal technology on a glistening-free hydrophobic c-loop platform and a fully preloaded injector for a safe and reliable implantation. The ZEISS AT ELANA comes with premium services facilitating patient management and care.

"All my patients implanted with AT ELANA have been very satisfied with uncorrected visual acuity in all three distances," said Dr. Peter Mojžiš, Ph.D., FEBO, Assistant Professor, Third Faculty, Charles University, Prague. "The fully preloaded injector is very smooth, and the AT ELANA fits through a 2.2mm incision. The controlled unfolding of this new hydrophobic c-loop trifocal IOL and the stability in the capsular bag is excellent. I am very excited about this new addition to the ZEISS IOL portfolio."

ZEISS Corneal Refractive Workflow to support presbyopia management

At the ESCRS conference, ZEISS will showcase the complete ZEISS Corneal Refractive Workflow for presbyopia management, a condition impacting more than 2 billion people worldwide, highlighting the company's investment in individualized corneal based solutions. With its customized solutions, ZEISS PRESBYOND addresses individual needs and visual challenges for patients with presbyopia.

Expanding the indication of lenticule extraction with ZEISS SMILE pro for hyperopia with or without astigmatism

The Laser Vision Correction (LVC) portfolio from ZEISS extends the standard for refractive correction and allows surgeons to reach even more patients with a better range of services and the right solution for each individual refractive surgery. ZEISS, the pioneer of minimally invasive lenticule extraction, is expanding its LVC portfolio beyond treating myopia to cover hyperopia with or without astigmatism with ZEISS SMILE pro in the future. At ESCRS, ZEISS will demonstrate how surgeons can treat myopia using the digitally connected ZEISS VISUMAX 800 with smart robotics support, which realizes the minimally invasive procedure with ZEISS SMILE pro.1

ZEISS also reached a new milestone with more than 8 million eyes treated with Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE®) around the world to date. ZEISS SMILE is one of the key elements of the LVC portfolio from ZEISS, one of the most comprehensive portfolios in the industry.

1 CE-certification of ZEISS SMILE pro for hyperopic corrections is still in progress.

Combining corneal topography and dry eye assessment tools for more intelligent clinical decision making

ZEISS will showcase the new ZEISS ATLAS 500, a next-generation corneal topography system. The ATLAS® 500 from ZEISS is a state-of-the-art, multimodality solution for the anterior eye segment, and offers precise corneal topography, pupillometry, and dry eye assessment - all in a single device. It provides an integrated, intuitive, and well-organized interface for efficient operation and is designed to fit into any modern clinic or practice environment. The new ZEISS ATLAS 500 integrates into both the ZEISS corneal refractive and cataract workflows.

"I have been using ZEISS equipment in my practice for many years now. Therefore, I was very pleased when I got the opportunity to work with the ZEISS ATLAS 500," said Dr. Edward Boshnick, Specialist in the Non-Surgical Restoration of Quality Vision and Owner of Global Vision Rehabilitation Center, Florida, USA. "With the ATLAS 500 I can easily capture images of my patient's eye with amazing detail, and it helps me to understand my patient's dry eye disease."

Refreshed ZEISS VISULAS delivers therapeutic laser enhancements across clinical workflows

ZEISS has long been committed to the advancement of therapeutic laser technology and to supporting clinicians as they work to improve the quality of life for patients worldwide through the preservation and improvement of vision. Leveraging expertise in optics and laser technology, and long-term collaborations with ophthalmologists around the world, ZEISS has refreshed its ZEISS VISULAS therapeutic laser portfolio across clinical workflows to provide advanced capabilities for ensuring safe and effective treatment, promoting operator comfort, and optimizing the practice workflow to make it more efficient.

"The fact that one platform provides the ability to perform Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT), iridotomy, iridoplasty, capsulotomy, and retina laser treatment has important practical advantages," said Dr. Kaweh Mansouri, Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Glaucoma Center, Swiss Visio, Montchoisi Clinic, Lausanne, Switzerland, and Adjoint Professor for the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Colorado, Denver, USA.

ZEISS will showcase its latest offerings and new surgical innovations at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) annual conference from Sept. 8-12, 2023, in Hall B, booth 401.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

