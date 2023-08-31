Scrap Metal Recycling Market size worth USD 112.94 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Size By Type (Ferrous Metals, Non-ferrous Metals), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Scrap Metal Recycling Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.58% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 58.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 112.94 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market Driven by Sustainable Practices and Industry Demand

The global scrap metal recycling market is experiencing robust growth as industries increasingly adopt sustainable practices while meeting rising demands. This market trend is led by key players including American Iron & Metal, ArcelorMittal, Aurubis AG, Sims Metal Management Ltd, Nucor Corporation, and others. The market's upward trajectory is fueled by a combination of environmental consciousness, economic benefits, and expanding sectors reliant on scrap metals.

Market Drivers:

The surge in demand for scrap metal across various sectors, such as steel, automotive, metal manufacturing, and construction, is a primary driver of the Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market. The industry's growth is fortified by its economic and environmental advantages, resulting in pollution reduction and optimal energy utilization. Technological advancements have also revolutionized metal retrieval efficiency from discarded items, while governmental regulations and urbanization contribute to its momentum. The reuse of reclaimed scrap metal in residential, commercial, and industrial applications further amplifies its market presence.

Outlook and Growth Factors:

The scrap metal recycling market promising outlook is underscored by the escalating requirement for scrap metal in diverse industries, bolstered by its environmentally friendly attributes and economic benefits. The burgeoning steel industry's reliance on scrap metals contributes significantly to this growth. The increasing emphasis on sustainable waste management, coupled with awareness campaigns, propels the demand for metal recycling. Furthermore, the market's expansion is accentuated by its energy-saving aspects compared to traditional mining practices. Untapped potential in emerging economies, public-private collaborations, and innovative metal retrieval methods are expected to generate profitable opportunities within the industry.

Key Players:

Leading the charge in the Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market are prominent industry players, including:

American Iron & Metal

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis AG

Sims Metal Management Ltd

Nucor Corporation

OmniSource Corporation

TKC Metal Recycling Inc.

Metallon Recycling Pte Ltd

DBW Metals Recycling

Kuusakoski

These key players drive innovation, influence market trends, and contribute to the market's expansion through their advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

In conclusion, the Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market is on a trajectory of significant growth driven by increasing demand from diverse sectors, guided by its environmentally responsible and economically advantageous attributes. The integration of technological advancements and regulatory frameworks further amplifies the market's expansion. While challenges exist, such as unregulated metal waste collection and recycling intricacies, they are counterbalanced by opportunities in emerging economies, collaborative initiatives, and inventive metal recovery methods. The market's evolution underscores the paramount importance of sustainable resource utilization in modern industrial practices.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Scrap Metal Recycling Market into Type, Application, And Geography.

Scrap Metal Recycling Market, by Type

Ferrous Metals



Non-ferrous Metals

Scrap Metal Recycling Market, by Application

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Scrap Metal Recycling Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

