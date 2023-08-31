Hempacco's master distributors order two truckloads of 'Dogg lbs' brand gummies valued at over $1 million

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it received purchase orders of $1 million for their highly sought-after product, 'Dogg lbs' hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies. These purchase orders are part of the new portfolio of products under the name brand 'Dogg lbs' in partnership with Snoop Dogg and are manufactured in San Diego, CA.

The truckloads are going to the deep south and Midwest markets. They are a mix of the two presentations, 20-pack and 5-pack gummies, shipping with point-of-sale displays holding ten gummy pouches per display. The 20-pack gummies sell to the consumer for $29.99, and the 5-pack gummies sell for $9.99. The gummies are made with a custom mold shaped like a small doghouse and come in three flavors: blue raspberry, grape, and lemoncherry.

"We are thrilled to introduce our highly anticipated Snoop Dogg gummy brand, initially launching in two markets," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "We already dispatched the first truckload and are diligently preparing the second truckload for shipment."





This significant accomplishment demonstrates the growing demand for Hempacco's innovative products and solidifies their position as a trusted provider in the market. With their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, it is no surprise that they have secured such a substantial order.

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

