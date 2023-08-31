NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bill (KALD 23 0301) admitted to trading on September 1, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kaldalón hf. 2 Org. no: 4906171320 3 LEI 254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KALD 24 0301 5 ISIN code IS0000035442 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer KALDALON HF/ZERO CPN B 20240301 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount Click here to enter text. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other ------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other ------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date September 1, 2023 19 First ordinary installment date March 1, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One, 6 months after issue date 22 Maturity date March 1, 2024 23 Interest rate 24 Floating interest rate, if N/A applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A ------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A ------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A ------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how . ------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A ------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index N/A ------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if N/A other ------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A ------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date N/A ------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, N/A date) ------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Further information on the bills, please see the company's base prospectus and the final terms on the following website: https://kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/ Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for August 25, 2023 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application August 30, 2023 for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 1, 2023 55 Order book ID KALD_24_0301 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond