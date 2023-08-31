Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2023 | 16:58
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Bill (KALD 23 0301) admitted to trading on September 1, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:              Kaldalón hf.               
2  Org. no:             4906171320                
3  LEI                254900A1SVOQEMA2WP49           
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)          KALD 24 0301               
5  ISIN code             IS0000035442               
6  CFI code             DYZUXR                  
7  FISN númer            KALDALON HF/ZERO CPN B 20240301      
8  Bonds/bills:           Bills                   
9  Total issued amount        Click here to enter text.         
10 Total amount previously issued  0                     
11 Amount issued at this time    1.000.000.000               
12 Denomination in CSD        20.000.000                
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange  Yes                    
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type         Zero Coupon Bond             
15 Amortization type, if other                         
                   -------------------------------------------
16 Currency             ISK                    
17 Currency, if other                             
                   -------------------------------------------
18 Issue date            September 1, 2023             
19 First ordinary installment date  March 1, 2024               
20 Total number of installments   1                     
21 Installment frequency       One, 6 months after issue date      
22 Maturity date           March 1, 2024               
23 Interest rate                                
24 Floating interest rate, if    N/A                    
   applicable                                 
25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
26 Premium              N/A                    
27 Simple/compound interest     Simple                  
28 Simple/compound, if other     N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention       ACT/360                  
30 Day count convention, if other  N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date        N/A                    
32 First ordinary coupon date    N/A                    
33 Coupon frequency         N/A                    
34 Total number of coupon payments  N/A                    
35 If irregular cash flow, then how .                     
                   -------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                          
37 Clean price quote         N/A                    
38 If payment date is a bank     No                    
   holiday, does payment include                       
   accrued interest for days                         
   missing until next business                        
   day?                                    
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed              No                    
40 Name of index           N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index   N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if N/A                    
   other                                   
                   -------------------------------------------
43 Base index value         N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
44 Index base date          N/A                    
                   -------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option            No                    
46 Put option            No                    
47 Convertible            No                    
48 Credit rating (rating agency,   N/A                    
   date)                                   
                   -------------------------------------------
49 Additional information      Further information on the bills, please 
                    see the company's base prospectus and the
                    final terms on the following website:  
                    https://kaldalon.is/fjarfestar/     
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD         Yes                    
51 Securities depository       Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð          
52 Date of Application for      August 25, 2023              
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of Application  August 30, 2023              
   for Admission to Trading                          
54 Date of admission to trading   September 1, 2023             
55 Order book ID           KALD_24_0301               
56 Instrument subtype        Corporate Bonds              
57 Market              Iceland Cash Bond Trading         
58 List population name       ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS            
59 Static volatility guards     No                    
60 Dynamic volatility guards     No                    
61 MiFIR identifier         BOND - Bonds               
62 Bond type             CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.