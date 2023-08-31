With an overall investment cost of US$182 million, the Kom Ombo plant is expected to be commercially operational in January 2024. Saudi Arabian energy giant ACWA Power announced the financial close for the 200 MW Kom Ombo project, a utility-scale solar power plant in Egypt. With an overall investment cost of US$182 million, the Kom Ombo plant is expected to be commercially operational in January 2024. ACWA Power announced a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Government of Egypt in October 2018 to develop, finance, construct and operate the Kom Ombo project. The plant will be located less ...

