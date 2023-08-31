Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
WKN: A0B6R1 | ISIN: LT0000100372 | Ticker-Symbol: YTV
Frankfurt
31.08.23
08:10 Uhr
2,840 Euro
+0,040
+1,43 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2023 | 16:36
Rokiskio Suris: Six-month results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2023

The consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio suris Group for January-June 2023 amounted to EUR 148,106 thousand, i.e. 12% less than in the same period in 2022 (EUR 168,217 thousand).

AB Rokiškio suris Group earned a net profit of EUR 1,794 thousand in the first 6 months of 2023. In the same period of 2022, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 5,781 thousand.

The Group's lower operating result is due to a significant drop in demand and prices for fresh fermented cheeses, milk sugar and other whey products and fats (butter, cream) in the first half of 2023.

Annexed:

The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2023.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200


