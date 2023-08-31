Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized IR Sensor Modules Feature Modulated Carrier Output for Code Learning Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced three new miniaturized infrared (IR) sensor modules for remote control systems. Featuring modulated carrier output for code learning applications, the Vishay Semiconductors dual-lens TSMP95000 and single-lens TSMP96000 and TSMP98000 combine a wide supply voltage range from 2.0 V to 5.5 V with low typical power consumption of 0.35 mA at 3.3 V.



Featuring a new in-house designed IC to assure long term availability and reduced lead times, the devices released today provide pin to pin compatible replacements for previous-generation solutions while delivering higher performance. In addition to a wider supply voltage range and 50 % lower power consumption, the TSMP95000, TSMP96000, and TSMP98000 offer a smaller bandwidth from 30 kHz to 60 kHz for better noise robustness, higher ESD withstand capability to the 12 kV human body model, and improved performance under strong DC light.

The sensor modules will be used for learning remote controls in industrial warehouse robotics and consumer electronics such as TVs, set-top boxes (STB), sound bars, gaming consoles, and more. To simplify designs in these products, each device combines one or more photodiodes and a preamplifier in a single epoxy package that acts as an IR filter. The surface-mount TSMP95000 and TSMP96000 are offered in Heimdall and Panhead packages, respectively, while the leaded TSMP98000 features a Minicast package.

Offering TTL and CMOS compatibility, the devices feature typical irradiance of 12 mW/m2 and a transmission distance of 1.8 m typical when used with a single TSAL6200 emitter. The sensor modules are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the TSMP95000, TSMP96000, and TSMP98000 will be available in November 2023, with lead times of six weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82907 (TSMP95000)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82906 (TSMP96000)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?82908 (TSMP98000)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720310822462

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



