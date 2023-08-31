Joining forces to focus on sustainability and inclusivity

Supporting Hannah towards her fourth Paralympic Games

Sharing mutual values on the path towards positive change

Celebrating the countdown to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner Panasonic joins forces with the Team England wheelchair racing 7-time Paralympic Champion and 12-time World Champion, Hannah Cockroft to promote environmental sustainability on a global scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831059501/en/

Hannah Cockroft (Photo: Business Wire)

Since its founding, Panasonic has been committed to making positive contributions to the world and society. It has set ambitious targets to create a positive impact on environmental sustainability under its Panasonic GREEN IMPACT initiative. Hannah will join Team Panasonic as an ambassador focused on sustainability and inclusivity while receiving support from the company on her journey to her fourth Paralympic Games.

After picking up wheelchair racing at a talent day at Loughborough University in October 2007, Hannah has blazed a trail straight to legend status. As one of the most successful para-athletes in recent times, Hannah is looking forward to continuing to inspire people all over the world to embrace the Paralympic movement and celebrate inclusion.

Besides her tremendous athletic achievements, Hannah was one of 50+ Tokyo Olympians and Paralympians from 35 different countries, who took part in the Athletes of the World campaign which challenged World Leaders about the urgent need for ambitious climate action.

She is additionally using her platform to make a difference in issues beyond the sports arena, such as working with federations to reduce the use of single-use plastics. Panasonic is looking forward to working together with her on similar projects and initiatives that epitomise Panasonic's core values of Contribution to Society, Cooperation Team Spirit, and Untiring Effort Improvement.

Hannah Cockroft comments, "It is a privilege to have Panasonic supporting me as I head into the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The backing and promotion to a wider audience will help me retain my top performing athlete position and enable me in turn to champion the need for climate change action, and increased inclusivity on a wider scale."

Panasonic Champions the Champions

Panasonic has supported the Olympic and Paralympic Movements and their Athletes for nearly four decades. Several world-class athletes have been part of its Team Panasonic extended family. These athletes are committed to breaking barriers, improving communities, and bringing awareness to important issues such as sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity, and Hannah is no exception.

Junichi Suzuki, Chairman and CEO of Panasonic Europe B.V. comments, "Hannah's focus on societal change, including being a patron and ambassador for several charities that enable her to encourage others to get active, alongside her participation in the sustainability initiatives, embodies the spirit of Team Panasonic.

We are proud to welcome her to the Team Panasonic family and have her be part of our team to shine a light on global climate change initiatives and innovations that tackle the world's most pressing environmental problems."

For more information about Panasonic GREEN IMPACT vision visit: https://www.panasonic.com/uk/corporate/sustainability.html

For more information about Panasonic as a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner visit: Panasonic Official Olympic Paralympic Website| Panasonic Holdings

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,378.9 billion yen (ca. 59.4 billion Euro) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831059501/en/

Contacts:

Tanya Houston, Wildwood Plus, tanya.houston@wildwoodplus.com