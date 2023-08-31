Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Companies collaborate to accelerate the secure deployment of Blockchain applications

and Plugins that integrate into the Ledger ecosystem Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ (USA) and Paris, France - August 29th, 2023 - Kudelski IoT, the leading digital security and IoT solutions provider and a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), has joined forces with Ledger, the world's foremost hardware wallet provider, to offer security audit services for third-party applications within the Ledger ecosystem. With extensive experience in embedded, software and blockchain security, Kudelski IoT Labs will work with Ledger to ensure the safety and security of apps used by Ledger device users for managing their crypto and NFT assets. The digital wallet market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies, digital payments, and the increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. As more users turn to digital wallets to manage their digital assets securely, the demand for third-party applications designed to enhance the user experience and offer additional functionality has soared. These applications, ranging from portfolio management tools to DeFi integrations, provide users with a more comprehensive and seamless experience in managing their digital assets. As the Ledger ecosystem rapidly expands, a growing number of blockchain-focused, centralized (cAPPs) and decentralized apps (dAPPs) are seeking integration with the top hardware wallet and its companion app Ledger Live. To maintain Ledger's high-quality standards, all applications must undergo comprehensive functional and security testing. Kudelski IoT Labs is now accredited to conduct these audits for Ledger's ecosystem partners, safeguarding the interests of all parties by addressing potential security vulnerabilities before they escalate. "Kudelski Group is renowned as a leading security player in the blockchain space, possessing world-class expertise in both hardware and software security. We're thrilled to collaborate with Kudelski IoT Labs on Ledger application audits and believe this partnership will greatly benefit the Ledger community," said Charles Guillemet, Chief Technology Officer at Ledger. Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP of Kudelski IoT, added, "We're honored to be accredited by Ledger as a security audit partner. Ledger products are a crucial part of the infrastructure layer that will drive the next wave of DeFi and other blockchain applications. We're confident that our expertise in threat and risk analysis, security assessment, and blockchain will enable us to play an increasingly significant role in serving Ledger ecosystem partners." For over three decades, Kudelski Group companies have collaborated with device manufacturers to secure their devices and associated applications and services. Today, Kudelski IoT delivers a wide range of security technologies and security lifecycle services; from threat assessments to in-field provisioning, advanced key management, and secure firmware updates, with a strong focus on helping companies achieve the relevant compliance and certification for their industries and territories. The company has supplied certificates, keys, and credentials to over 500 million devices, and its IoT Security Labs have conducted hundreds of in-depth analyses of semiconductors, connected devices and IoT ecosystems for customers across all sectors. About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT silicon and device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com . About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT.

NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications.

SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles.

Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems.

Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com . About Ledger Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include: Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment. For more information about Ledger, please visit www.ledger.com .

