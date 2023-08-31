ReelWorks Studios: Kicking Off Deaf Awareness Month - Never Give Up - in Theaters September 1,

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / On September 1, the first day of Deaf Awareness Month, NEVER GIVE UP, the true story of Deaf World Champion Tennis Great Brad Minns, will launch in select theaters nationwide. This feature-length drama shares the extraordinary story of one of the undisputed greatest tennis matches of all time and the biggest comebacks in sports history. NEVER GIVE UP was written and directed by Rob Loos, and produced by Rick Eldridge for ReelWorks Studios.

View the trailer here.

Deaf Awareness Month is a month-long celebration dedicated to increasing public awareness of deaf culture and deaf issues as well as recognizing the heritage and language unique to the deaf and hard-of-hearing (DHOH) community. Brad's touching story brings these issues to light through the big screen.

To celebrate, Regal Cinemas will make history in playing the film in all participating theaters with open captions for National Cinema Day.

The film highlights how, in 1985, twenty-year old Brad Minns achieved the impossible in the Men's Singles Tennis Finals in the World Games for the Deaf. In a grueling five-hour match, Minns somehow came back from match point in the third set to win the Gold medal in the fifth set.

"This tennis match was truly one for the ages," shares writer/director Rob Loos. "Minns achieved the impossible that day on the court, but that is nothing compared to his ability to overcome incredible challenges to truly live life to its fullest. This match is reflective of Brad's entire life."

After losing his hearing at the age of 3, Minns' parents were told that their best option was to have their son institutionalized. His parents declared that their son would live a normal life and taught him to read lips instead of sign language. Through his family's support and his faith in God, Brad was able to pursue a public school education, discover his passion for sport and competition, and became a champion at tennis, bodybuilding, and life.

NEVER GIVE UP features both hearing and deaf actors, including Harrison Stone (GREEN BOOK, YOUNG ROCK), Erin Bethea (FIREPROOF, REDEMPTION OF HENRY MYERS), Drew Waters (FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS, TRUE DETECTIVE), Nicolle Ashley (LAST AMERICAN HORROR SHOW, VOL. II), and features a special appearance by tennis great Stan Smith. The film was written and directed by Rob Loos (McGEE AND ME!, IESODO), and produced by Rick Eldridge (THE ULTIMATE GIFT, THE MULLIGAN)

"My parents always believed that my hearing loss was not the end," shares Minns. "Their faith, their prayers, and their encouragement allowed me to live a life I could have never dreamed. I pray that when people see my story, they are challenged and inspired to go and run the race that God puts before them."

NEVER GIVE UP is coming to select theaters September 1, 2023.

About ReelWorks Studios: With over 30 years in the entertainment business as a musician, producer, director and entrepreneur: Rick Eldridge knows how to make projects happen. Whether sports programming, live production, animated series or feature films, Eldridge has been involved in every facet of creative development and production management in the entertainment industry. His resume is a road map to an extraordinary career that includes the best and most respected names in the industry: Universal, Disney, and ESPN, to name a few.

