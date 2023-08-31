Onyx Rail Safety Solutions: Virginia Technology Company Wins Awards for Railroad Safety and Innovation

ONYX Wins Prestigious Reader's Choice Awards with Groundbreaking New Technology XING

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / ONYX Rail Safety Solutions has received top Safety Products and top Innovative Products awards in Progressive Railroading magazine's annual Reader's Choice competition. ONYX submitted its new railroad crossing safety system known as XING for readership consideration; they were one of only two companies in the United States to receive multiple awards in 2023.





ONYX has pioneered a new concept in highway-rail grade crossing and critical location safety monitoring, introducing it under the brand name XING. Through cutting-edge technology, XING swiftly detects and reports trains occupying crossings, stranded vehicles, loitering pedestrians, trespassers, spills, sparks, grade crossing malfunctions, and other hazards and conditions. This is made possible by using artificial intelligence analytics, seamlessly integrated with an advanced, configurable reporting system.

ONYX CEO Rob Ayers says, "We are delighted that the industry's vision and the dedicated efforts of our entire organization have been acknowledged in such a significant manner. Our technology will save lives, enhance rail safety, and improve efficiency. This award further reinforces our commitment to pioneering advancements that shape the future of rail transportation."

ONYX COO Mark Guedri adds, "Progressive Railroading is the premier trade journal primarily serving the North American railroad industry. Our advanced technology is truly unique, and we are eager to place our XING safety systems on grade-level crossings and at other critical locations throughout the country."

About ONYX Rail Safety Systems

ONYX Rail Safety Systems (ONYX) is a safety-oriented system integrator and manufacturer with a primary emphasis on developing innovative solutions for the rail industry. Our solutions improve safety and efficiency for our customers and for the public. ONYX is a privately held company based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Progressive Railroading Magazine

Progressive Railroading is the premier information source for railroading professionals in the U.S. It has been in circulation since 1994. In addition to its renowned magazine, Progressive Railroading publishes e-books, webcasts, special reports and sponsors several industry events and conferences.

