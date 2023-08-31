Pathify / Path Education Inc.: Pathify Chosen by University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to Improve Student Experience

By partnering with Pathify, the institution upholds their commitment to engaging their entire campus community.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Pathify - the only centralized user experience hub for higher ed - proudly welcomes the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to the growing community of global customers obsessed with improving the student technology experience.

By partnering with Pathify, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga upholds its firm commitment to engaging its entire university community of stakeholders.

"Pathify has given our campus the opportunity to transform how we support our students,' says Stacie Grisham, Interim Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. "This partnership helps us take some of the transactional elements of being a college student and deliver them in a more streamlined way. From a student success lens, Pathify is also a game changer for how we will communicate and engage with our students."

"Rolling out Pathify is also providing us a chance to unite the campus community by serving up content to all audiences in the same platform," says Jamie Walden, Executive Director, Enterprise Systems at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. "We look forward to seeing how we can continue to grow our use and adoption of the system."

Pathify fills the massive user experience void at the center of the higher education digital ecosystem, delivering a personalized user experience unifying technology, content, communications and people. Offering highly personalized experiences for users at every point in their journey, the Engagement Hub encourages system-agnostic integrations, collaborative social groups, personalized tasks and multi-channel communication with full web/mobile parity.

"We're thrilled to announce this new partnership. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will serve as a flagship customer in the region," said Matt Hammond, Chief Revenue Officer at Pathify. "Our team is excited to support their efforts to improve the student experience with the Engagement Hub."

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga joins the Pathify community along with other customers such as Alabama A&M University, Agnes Scott College and Arkansas State University - Newport.

About the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is a driving force for achieving excellence by actively engaging students, faculty and staff, embracing diversity and inclusion, inspiring positive change and enriching and sustaining our community. The institution is a national model for metropolitan universities. In collaboration with many regional partners, they offer an experiential learning environment with outstanding teaching scholars in bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term customer relationships, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time - on any device. The team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

