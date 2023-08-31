Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Retains Elite Ranking on Solar Power World's 2023 Top Solar Contractors List

20-Year-Old, Publicly Traded Industry Leader Caps List in Top 20th Percentile for Second Year

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a high-performance solar and battery storage solutions provider across residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and public works markets, today announced that for the second year it had been named as one of the Top Solar Contractors in the United States by Solar Power World, a leading industry publication, for calendar year 2023.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to recognize top performers across the domestic solar installation industry. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of watts installed in the previous year and are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states.

"This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our entire team who, over the last two decades, have built a leading solar and battery storage solutions brand valued by residential and commercial customers," said Gaylon Morris, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks.

"Last year, we experienced a year of growth in solar installations and anticipate that solar adoption will continue to increase over the next decade due to a favorable regulatory environment and favorable economics for owners," continued Morris. "Sunworks intends to capitalize on this momentum by focusing our sales and operations teams to meet customer demand, enhancing our sourcing relationships and adjusting our operating model to reduce time-to-installation, while continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

Sunworks employs more than 500 dedicated workers who installed 33,440 kilowatts of solar power in 2022 alone. Since its founding in 2002, the company has installed over 224 megawatts of solar and is committed to making an impact on environmental sustainability while improving the lives of its customers by empowering them to become energy independent.

To learn more about Sunworks, visit: https://sunworksusa.com/.

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. The Company acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

720.778.2415

IR@sunworksusa.com

MEDIA CONTACT

866-600-6800

marketing@sunworksusa.com

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.