Whirlpool Corporation: In 20th Year, Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event Raised $3 Million for Area Youth

Held on August 6 and 7th, the Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event raised $3 million for Berrien County youth. The event included rounds of golf on six courses in and around Berrien County with 864 participants. In addition to golf, attendees were able to participate in a Fireside Chat with Hall of Famers Hale Irwin (PGA) and Jerome Bettis (NFL), a silent auction and live auction.

In the twenty years of the event, more than $30 million has been raised for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, First Tee of Benton Harbor, and the local public school foundations of Benton Harbor, Lakeshore and St. Joseph, helping nearly 10,000 youth each year. These organizations shared the $3 million raised in the 2023 event.

"We are grateful to the many volunteers, participants and generous sponsors who helped us raise these dollars to support youth in our community," said Pam Klyn, executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability for Whirlpool Corporation. "The programs enhanced with this funding make an incredible impact on the young people in Southwest Michigan."

