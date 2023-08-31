Turnium Technology Group Inc.: Turnium Technology to be Featured at the Planet MicroCap 2023 Vancouver Showcase

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV:TTGI)(FSE:E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase hosted in Vancouver at the Fairmont Waterfront, on September 6-7.

Chief Executive Officer Derek Spratt will discuss Turnium's exciting growth initiatives, new product launches, global expansion plans and also answer participant questions during the open Q&A session.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM EST (11:00 AM PST) presentation

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/49000

1x1 Investor Meetings:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Turnium, and to attend the conference, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Webcast:

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Turnium Contact:

Name: Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations

Phone: +1-416-479-9547

Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io,

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc. via Planet MicroCap