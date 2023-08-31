Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities (HGO) (Paris:ALHGO) announces that following the appointment of INVEST SECURITIES as Listing Sponsor it has also entrusted INVEST SECURITIES with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares from September 1st, 2023, until August 31st, 2024, and renewable by tacit agreement for successive one-year periods.

The contract was established in accordance with the regulations in force, and in particular AMF decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the code of ethics of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

This new contract may be suspended by either party following the completion of the first one-year period by providing the other party with two months written notice.

HGO announces also today that it increases by €60,000 (sixty thousand euros) the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with INVEST SECURITIES.

The increase complies with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marches financiers or AMF) N°2021-01 of June 2021 establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF decision").

For the record, on August 31st, 2023, the resources on the liquidity account were:

Cash: €16,919

Shares: 1,861

On September 1st, 2023, after this increase in the amount of cash allocated to the liquidity account, the available resources are as follow:

Cash: €76,919

Shares: 1,861

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

