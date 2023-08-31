BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-renowned strategy implementation and consulting firm, along with its subsidiary, Advantage Performance Group, won 44 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in partnership with clients. These awards represent some of BTS's best and most innovative solutions crafted in partnership with clients, including:

ABB

Accenture

Air Liquide

Almarai

Almirall

ANZ

Astellas

Bayer AG

BPI

British American Tobacco

Catalent

Constellium

Danone

Dentsu

Equinix

FrieslandCampina

Globant

Johnson Matthey

K-bank

Mercado Libre

MTN

Nufarm

Otis

Pasha Holding

Petronas

Reprise Digital

Salesforce

SAP

Svitzer

"We are deeply honored by this recognition," said Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS. "During challenging times of economic uncertainty and evolving workplace dynamics, our clients catalyzed innovative, multi-modal solutions. We co-created each solution with our client to deliver both individual and organizational results. The efforts, passion, and dedication of our exceptional team continue to set new standards in consulting."

These awards include 19 gold, 15 silver, and 10 bronze, ranging from Best Advance in Leadership Development for Women to Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy. Find the full list of winners here.

"Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their HCM programs. These HCM programs have been validated as best-in-class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality, and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference on February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people to do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory firm empowering excellence in organizations globally through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Leadership Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830005431/en/

Contacts:

Rick Cheatham

CMO

Rick.Cheatham@bts.com

+1 (512)-897-9594