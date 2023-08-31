Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Announces CaseTestify 2.0, Providing Integration With MAXScribe, Delivering Increased Efficiency for Remote Depositions

DOWNERS GROVE, IL/ ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Stenograph®, LLC, the leader in legal transcription technology, announces CaseTestify 2.0, an important update to CaseTestify®, the complete solution for remote and hybrid legal proceedings. CaseTestify is now fully integrated with MAXScribe, Stenograph's end-to-end solution designed for the court reporting and legal transcription industry.

Nearly 70% of legal depositions today are conducted either hybrid or completely remote, making it even more important that the technology to conduct remote sessions is easy to use and efficient. CaseTestify was designed to closely follow the in-person deposition workflow providing a solution that combines secure video conferencing, integrated exhibit management, dynamic cloud storage of deposition assets, and ViewScript powered by Phoenix, a real-time in-testimony review tool. Now, CaseTestify will provide multi-channel virtual audio to MAXScribe, resulting in 100% accurate speaker identification of remote participants, leading directly to less editing and faster transcript production. CaseTestify also provides the ability to see a real-time formatted text stream through CaseViewNet or a real-time in-testimony review through ViewScript.

"The CaseTestify direct integration with MAXScribe allows us to seamlessly provide true multi-channel audio, which delivers the audio for each remote speaker on an individual channel into MAXScribe," said Steve Sinsky, Senior Product Manager of CaseTestify. "This eliminates errors in speaker identification and results in a significantly higher-quality transcript compared to other solutions that deliver the audio from all speakers on one channel. Our goal was higher quality rough transcripts and reduced editing time, and we achieved both with this release."

Dynamic features and powerful integrations make CaseTestify the premier solution for remote and hybrid legal proceedings. Built-in integration with Stenograph's CaseViewNet allows the reporter and other participants to present, view, and search the real-time transcript within the platform. CaseTestify also leverages our custom-built speech recognition technology, Phoenix, to power ViewScript, an audio and text in-testimony review for attorneys. In addition, this integration with MAXScribe eliminates the need for third-party audio capture software, providing a seamless testimony capture experience for reporters.

"Stenograph is on the forefront of providing technology innovations for an ever-changing industry," said Anir Dutta, President of Stenograph. "By leveraging MAXScribe and CaseTestify and their integration with other powerful Stenograph products like Phoenix, CaseViewNet, and RealTeam, court reporting agencies can now confidently use certified digital reporters to fulfill real-time, immediate rough transcripts, and same-day transcript services for their clients, whether the matter be remote, hybrid, or in-person."

For more information on Stenograph's Enterprise Solutions, contact enterprise@stenograph.com.

About Stenograph

Stenograph, LLC is the market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service.

