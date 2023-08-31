Anzeige
WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Frankfurt
31.08.23
09:02 Uhr
41,550 Euro
+0,200
+0,48 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,40041,95021:35
41,50041,85021:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2023 | 21:22
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Sword Group: H1 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement


Liquidity Contract

Windhof - August, 31st 2023

Sword Group - H1 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/01/2023 au 30/06/2023

Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF,as of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
12,749 shares
€353,334
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,244
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,258
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,280 shares for an amount of €1,657,687
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 35,726 shares for an amount of €1,558,499

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
10,195 shares
€452,522

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

About Sword Group
Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_H1 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement_V31082023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc88a525-b681-494c-b112-9a7ecb0aee05)

