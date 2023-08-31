Sword Group: Availability of the H1 2023 Financial Report

Financial Announcement
Windhof - August 31st, 2023
Sword Group - Availability of the 2023 Interim Financial Report
According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2023 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.
It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,800+ IT/Digital specialists present over 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
Attachment
- SwordGroup_Availability of the 2023 Interim Financial Report_V31082023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b0254e32-1366-499b-9070-c1bbd18f2903)