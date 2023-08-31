Zimtu Capital Corp.: Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with Sekur Private Data Ltd

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Sekur Private Data Ltd. ("Sekur") to provide specific services from its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu will receive $50,000 from Sekur for the duration of the 3-month contract

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a marketing service designed for public companies, providing opportunities and guidance to build their networks. The service offers a range of offerings such as live video conference presentations, comprehensive social media management and in-house content creation. Additional features include the use of Rockstone Research to broaden client company awareness, dedicated monthly advertising campaigns for investor lead generation, interactive video conferencing sessions for Q&A, and opportunities for direct investor engagement at trade shows and conferences across North America and Europe. All these services are tracked and reported weekly to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website at https://www.sekur.com, and approved distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.