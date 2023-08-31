Clinica Pardinas: Dentalk Providing Groundbreaking and Insightful Dental Education through its YouTube Channel

The channel provides useful knowledge on dental education worldwide.

A CORUNA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Established by a renowned dentist Dr. Simon Pardinas Lopez, Dentalk, a globally accessible YouTube channel, has gained worldwide recognition for spreading vast and useful erudition on dental education. Driven by a passion for education and patient empowerment, Dr. Pardinas founded Dentalk to help people gain knowledge about dental issues.

Dr. Simon Pardinas Lopez's dedication to dental education has enabled him to earn YouTube's golden badge and numerous views on his informative videos. His work has further been showcased on Times Square's billboards, a testament to his impact and influence in the dental community. Over a million followers and more than 1600 videos later, Dentalk has revolutionized dental education, dispelling myths, answering common patient questions, and demonstrating different dental treatments.

Dr. Simon Pardinas Lopez states, "I have put in a lot of dedication and hard work to introduce dental education that has enabled me to earn YouTube's golden badge, a prestigious accolade awarded for reaching 1 million followers."

With this unparalleled online resource, a diverse audience in over 100 countries has been effectively educated and empowered. The channel has become one of the most popular due to its enlightening content. Known as a sought-after international lecturer, he contributes to the advancement of dental knowledge by sharing his expertise with colleagues and students around the world. In addition, Dr. Pardinas is the YCC Chair of the Academy of Osseointegration, an elite dental association that promotes excellence in implant dentistry.

In addition to being the founder and CEO of DentalPlay, Dr. Pardinas also specializes in the development of 3D animated dental videos and apps. With these innovative tools, dentists and patients can better communicate and educate each other, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, he has been involved in cutting-edge research projects that showcase his dedication to advancing oral health. Research being conducted at the clinic is investigating the effects of oral bacteria on the development of colorectal cancer, potentially leading to early detection and prevention methods. The focus of his Ph.D. thesis is on developing new products to effectively treat periodontal disease, one of the leading causes of tooth loss among adults.

