Proton Green, LLC: Proton Green Announces First Helium Sales from St. Johns Field Phase I Helium Extraction Plant

Production Contracted for Fixed-Price Offtake with Two Industrial Gas Distribution and Marketing Companies

Production at Flagship Plant Initiated in July 2023, Tapping Estimated 33 Billion Cubic Feet of Helium Reserves

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Proton Green, LLC (OTC PINK:CYRB) ("Proton Green" or the "Company"), a leading operator of one of the largest helium and beverage grade CO2 hubs in North America, today announced the first sale of helium produced from its St. Johns Field Phase I Helium Extraction Plant in Arizona.

Production at Proton Green's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant commenced in July 2023 at its St. Johns Field asset, which spans approximately 170,500 contiguous acres. The St. Johns asset is located in Apache County, Arizona, atop one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, with an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and 517 billion tons of CO2 in accessible reservoirs.

"We are exceptionally proud of our team's hard work to reach nameplate Phase I production capacity over the last several weeks, as standard ramp and risk management procedures were executed," said Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green. "Shortly after beginning helium production, we executed our first sale to one of our fixed-price offtake customers, marking the first commercialization milestone for Proton Green. As we scale production several-fold in the coming quarters, we have a clear line of sight to becoming among the largest Helium producers in North America.

"We are now analyzing our production from Phase I to help optimize the completion of our Phase II infrastructure, for which we expect to begin construction in the coming months. We look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead as we strive to deliver sustainable, long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Looper.

About Proton Green, LLC

Proton Green LLC (OTC: CYRB) is a leading operator of one of the largest Helium and beverage grade CO2 hubs in North America. The Company maintains exclusive production rights to St. Johns Field, a 170,500 acre property in Arizona with a 33 billion cubic feet helium reservoir, 517 million ton CO2 reservoir and a basin with the potential to store 1 billion metric tons of CO2. The Company is currently one of the leading producers of Helium in North America - a high-demand gas in both consumer and critical technology applications - leveraging strategic offtake partners with fixed-price agreements to drive a predictable revenue stream. Notably, both Helium and CO2 produced at St. John's Field contain no hydrocarbon component. To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.protongreen.com/.

