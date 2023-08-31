CNH Industrial: Case IH Farmall Tractor Parade Gets Global Recognition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, recently lead the way in earning Inverell a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with the 100 years of Farmall tractor parade.

Inverell recently hosted the centenary celebrations for the much-loved Case IH Farmall tractor, with tractor enthusiasts from across Australia bringing their tractors to the town to participate in two days of festivities.

110 Farmall tractors went 3.2km around the trotting track at the Inverell Showground, setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of Farmall tractors, with tractors from the 1930s, right up to current model Farmalls participating in the record attempt.

Tom Horwood, an Inverell business operator who has been collecting tractors for more than 40 years has dozens of vintage Farmalls in his collection -- the oldest a Farmall Regular from the late 1920s. Tom was proud to be a part of the record attempt and have it set in his home of Inverell.

"It was really exciting to be out there with so many other Farmall enthusiasts, and while we were hoping we could succeed in setting the record, you can never be sure, particularly when you're dealing with so many vintage machines. So, when the adjudicator told us we'd done it, we were over the moon," said Tom, who was behind the wheel of one of his Farmalls from 1929.

"For Case IH to select Inverell as the place to hold the 100th birthday celebrations for this amazing tractor is a great honour for our community and it's something I'll always remember."

Aaron Bett, General Manager of Case IH Australia/New Zealand, said the adrenaline was running for all the participants as they started the record attempt.

"This tractor really changed the face of global agriculture when it was launched in 1923 and has continued to evolve over the past 100 years to meet the demands and expectations of farmers here, and around the world. We're proud of the fact the celebrations in Inverell have honoured the Farmall's incredible legacy in Australia and New Zealand and I thank everyone who has been involved.'

