Pedro's List Provides Timeline for the Launch of its Working App on Google Play Store

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO) ("Pedro's List" or the "Company"), a next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to provide this update with respect to its technology and an estimated launch date for its app on the Google Play Store.

Our programmers have been working diligently to complete the balance of the coding necessary to complete the app. Though the vast majority of the technology is completed, we are presently putting the "finishing touches" on the app. It is expected that we will have the coding completed by sometime in October 2023 and the launch of our app will be shortly thereafter, following our testing phase and once we satisfy Google's requirements.

Camilo Olea, Pedro's List Lead Project Manager, stated that "we are extremely pleased with our progress to date, and we continue to work diligently to complete the app. We have a Gant chart that includes My Company, My Services, Jobs, Message Functions, Reviews, Menu, App Skeleton, Categories, Service Providers, Refer an Amigo and then testing to name a few. We are so close to being able to launch that our entire programming team is anxious to complete the coding and test the final version."

Eden Miller, Director and co-founder of the Company, added that "the App has come a long way since that initial idea I had so many years ago, and to see it so close to completion is a true testament to the hard work we have all put into its development. Soon, as we get closer to launch, we expect to provide additional details about the app and its actual launch date on the Google Play Store. We did, however, want to provide this update to our shareholders about our progress and that we expect to launch on the Google Play Store in the final quarter of 2023 for Android devices." Miller concluded by saying that "just the idea of being in a position to generate revenue epitomizes our goal from so many years ago."

Pedro's List is expected to provide further updates regarding the actual launch date on the Google Play Store as they become available. Information pertaining to the launch of our app on Apple's App Store will be provided as they become available.

ABOUT PEDRO'S LIST INC.

Pedro's List Inc. is fully reporting company with the Securities & Exchange Commission that trades on the OTC under the symbol "PDRO." Presently, the Company's operations are based solely in Mexico where we focus on connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology. Our plan is to expand to other non-USA based markets once we successfully launch our mobile app and functional homeowner/provider website.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is

no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its corporate website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

https://www.pedroslistinc.com

https://www.facebook.com/pedroslistmx

https://www.instagram.com/pedroslist/

https://www.reddit.com/user/pedroslist

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pedroslist/about/

Investor and Media Relations:

Wall St. Advisor Group Limited

(302) 579-0070

info@wallstadvisor.com

SOURCE: PEDRO'S LIST, INC.