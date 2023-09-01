Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced today that Vivian Karaiskos, the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will be departing on September 30, 2023, to pursue a new opportunity.

Ms. Karaiskos joined BluMetric as the CFO in January 2015. During her tenure with the Company, she led several complex financings and transactions and was instrumental in leading BluMetric to profitability.

"On behalf of the Board and the BluMetric family, we would like to thank Vivian for her years of service in leading the Company through immense periods of transition. Her hands on approach, dedication and strategic oversight assisted the Company to evolve and secure a significantly strengthened financial position since going public in 2012. We wish her all the best in her new endeavour and know that her future home will be lucky to have her," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric.

The Company has commenced an executive search with Boyden for a new CFO who will provide a strong foundation for its next chapter of growth. Ms. Karaiskos will continue to contribute as an external consultant to ensure an orderly transition with the incoming CFO.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 180 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

