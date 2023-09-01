Nepra Foods Provides Status Update for Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra Foods" or the "Company") is providing an update with respect to the expected timeline for filing its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the related management's discussion and analysis and certificates of its CEO and CFO (collectively, the "Required Documents") and its previously announced management cease trade order ("MCTO") issued by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), on August 1, 2023.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently to file the Required Documents as soon as they are available and the Company expects to file the Required Documents on or before September 29, 2023.

As previously announced, pursuant to the MCTO, the CEO and CFO of the Company may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files the Required Documents and the BCSC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

Pursuant to the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), the Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release: (a) there have been no material changes to the information contained in the default announcement issued on August 2, 2023 (the "Default Announcement") that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there have been no failures by the Company to fulfill its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative reporting guidelines under NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

