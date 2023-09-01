Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Potenzieller ‚Gewinn-Booster' für das Jahresende! Dieses Wertpapier sollte in keiner Anlagestrategie fehlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR2D | ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30 | Ticker-Symbol: 7FX
Frankfurt
01.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,155 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMARKAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.09.2023 | 08:31
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Samarkand Group plc: Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Samarkand Group plc: Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
01-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
01 September 2023 
Samarkand Group plc 
 
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that it has 
published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"). 
The Company announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"), to be held at 1:00 
pm on Wednesday 27 September 2023 at the offices of VSA Capital at Park House, 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB, 
has been posted to shareholders on 31 August 2023, together with the Annual Report. 
Copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of AGM are also available on the Company's website at www.samarkand.global/ 
investors 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Samarkand Group plc               Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                        http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) 
                        IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                     +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  268536 
EQS News ID:  1716455 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.