Samarkand Group plc (SMK) Samarkand Group plc: Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM 01-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 September 2023 Samarkand Group plc ("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("Annual Report"). The Company announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM"), to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday 27 September 2023 at the offices of VSA Capital at Park House, 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB, has been posted to shareholders on 31 August 2023, together with the Annual Report. Copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of AGM are also available on the Company's website at www.samarkand.global/ investors For more information, please contact: Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer http://samarkand.global/ Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) IPO@vsacapital.com Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston samarkand@almapr.co.uk Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

