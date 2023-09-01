In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that Tropical Storm Hillary and its associated cloud systems led to significantly lower irradiance than usual for August, in a broad area from Baja, through Southern California, and along the Rockies to British Columbia.Despite Hurricane Idalia at the end of the month, reduced onshore winds in the southern US enabled above-average sunshine during August. Further west, cloud associated with Tropical Storm Hilary decreased irradiance below monthly averages across southern California and the Rockies, according to data collected ...

