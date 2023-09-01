Nexamp has ordered 1.5 GW of Heliene solar modules to support the construction of about 400 new community solar projects in the United States.From pv magazine USA Nexamp, a Boston-based community solar developer, has it made a purchase order for 1.5 GW of solar modules from Heliene, making it the largest procurement effort for the community solar sector in US history. "A solar order of this size is without precedent and comes at a critical time as the US continues to develop its solar supply chain," said Zaid Ashai, chairman and chief executive officer of Nexamp. "This partnership wouldn't be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...